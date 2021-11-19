ANTHONY “TONY” DAVID NICHOLS, 62, passed away November 16, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Anthony was born January 6, 1959, in Huntington, West Virginia. He was a 1977 graduate of Barboursville High School. Anthony was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia L. Nichols, and his son, Anthony David Nichols II, Esq. He is survived by his father, Robert D. Nichols, his brother, Robert C. Nichols and his wife Linda C. Nichols, his daughter, Amanda D. Nichols-Isom and her sons Dylan Taylor Isom and Christopher Tyler Isom. All services are private.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you