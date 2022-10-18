ARBUTUS JUNE "BOOTS" NEFF SURBAUGH, 98 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at the Village at Riverview. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Beard Mortuary with Rev. Steve Hinkle officiating. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. She was born April 8, 1924, in Chapmanville, W.Va., the daughter of the late Kennie and Martha Jude May. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Henry Neff and Russell Dale Surbaugh, daughter Sharon Hampton, two sisters, Belfa Harshbarger and Iris Matter, a brother, Raymond May, grandson Kennie Scott Neff and a son-in-law, Vernon Rice. She was a retired Dental Hygienist at the State Hospital (Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital), Huntington. She attended Sunset Chapel Baptist Church. She is survived by her loving family, daughte, Rosemary Rice of Huntington; sons and daughters-in-law Kennie C. and Linda Neff of Washington, W.Va., and Henry Phillip and Karen Neff of Dalton, Ga.; eight grandchildren, Kelley (John) Barker, Beth (Tom) Wilmink, Rebecca Brown, John Phillip Neff, Amy (Jeremy) Cayton, Ray Lee (Michelle) Hampton, John Patrick Hampton and Phillip Michael Hampton.; 10 great-grandchildren; special family member Ronnie Lee Cooper; son-in-law Raymond Hampton; special caregivers Patricia Beaman and Donna Smith and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at Village at Riverview for the excellent care of Arbutus over the years. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Huntington woman arraigned after child admitted to hospital with burns
- Man dies three years after being paralyzed in Huntington shooting
- South Point man returns to his roots as apple orchard opens to public
- Huntington St. Joe to start football
- Coal Grove Freezette to be featured by America’s Best Restaurants
- Midland’s Charles sets national scoring record
- Waggoner, Marshall baseball part ways after 16 years
- Murder trial of man accused of dismembering woman begins
- Louisiana blacks out Herd 23-13
- Marshall to debut black helmets for Wednesday night 'blackout'; 5 millionth fan to be honored
Collections
- Photos: Hoops in Huntington
- Photos: Marshall fans tailgate before the Herd's game against Louisiana
- Photos: Chilifest, West Virginia State Chili Championship
- Photos: Huntington High School vs. Parkersburg, football
- Photos: Bridge Day
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Hurricane, football
- Photos: "Hocus Pocus" at the Ritter Park Amphitheater
- Photos: Second annual Corks & Kegs
- Photos: Lynd's Sunrise Orchard
- Photos: Marshall vs. Louisiana, football