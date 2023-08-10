ARCHIE GLENN PARSONS, 74 of Huntington, W.Va., died Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at his daughter's residence. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, August 11, 2023, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Tommy Romans and Pastor Heron Adkins. Burial will follow in Parsons Cemetery at East Lynn. He was born February 2, 1949, in East Lynn, W.Va., a son of the late Walter Parsons and Agnes Hale Parsons. Archie was a retired furnace operator for Special Metals and was a member of Teamster's Local #40. His wife, Carolyn McCloud Parsons, also preceded him in death, along with three sisters, Judy, Edna Mae and Faye; a brother, Delano; four infant sisters and two infant brothers. Survivors include two daughters, Kathy Simpkins (Kevin) of Kenova, W.Va., Tracey Davis (James) of Cincinnati, Ohio; two sisters, JoAnn Lucas and Eloise Luther; a brother, Wayne Parsons; six grandchildren, Shawn Merritt, Brad Simpkins, Nate Simpkins, Shaden White, Brook Collins and Angelica Davis; eight great-grandchildren; a special nephew, Mike Parsons and a host of additional niece, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be from noon until service time Friday at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va.
