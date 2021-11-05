ARCHIE LEWIS PAGE, 79, of Huntington, W.Va., formerly of Robinette, W.Va., is resting in The Lord on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born on June 25, 1942, to the late parents John William Page Sr. and Maize Lockhart Page. He is preceded in death, along with his parents, by his grandson, Tarryn Joseph Page; siblings, John William Page Jr. and Donald Ray Page. Archie attended Douglass High School, where music was his passion. He was employed by Adel Fasteners as a machine operator for 31 years before retirement. He was the lead guitarist of a local band, The Parliaments. He leaves behind to cherish his memory: the love of his life, Ruth E. Page; children, Neicsa Page, Archie E. Page (Jhonda), Massie Page, Roger Page, John Page and Lewis Smith (Shane). Also surviving are his siblings, Jeanette McRae (Thomas) and James Page (Tonia Kay); 17 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a host of other family members and friends. A Home-Going Celebration will be conducted privately Sunday, November 7, 2021, at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home with Pastor Derrick Thomas officiating. Family will welcome friends from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. The family requests for facial masks to be worn. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you