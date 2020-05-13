ARCHIE PRINCE, 73, of Prichard, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 11, 2020. He was born December 4, 1946, at Dingess, W.Va., a son of the late Ersel and Martha Jane May Prince. His sister, Mary Marcum, also preceded him in death. He retired from CSX with over 40 years of service. Archie was saved by the grace of God in August of 1973, when he was baptized at Bethany Old Regular Baptist Church, where he later served as Clerk, Trustee and Ordained Deacon. He also served as Clerk of the Bride of Christ Old Regular Baptist Church. Additionally, he served as Clerk and Trustee of the Sardis Association, where he greatly enjoyed his work with the Sardis Association Building Committee. Survivors include his loving wife of 50 years, Joan Prince; three daughters, Cynthia Ann (Lee) Oxley of Prichard, Tracie Lea (Todd) Mitchell of Kenova, W.Va., and Leah Ann (Adam) McCagg, also of Kenova; and eight grandchildren, Ryan (Becca) Oxley, Katie (Adam) Page, Nick (Megan) Mitchell, Elizabeth Mitchell, Andy Walker, Jared McCagg, Ian McCagg and Alex McCagg. Also surviving are two sisters, Beuleah (Sam) Keck of Prichard and Causby (Bobby) Marshall of Huntington, W.Va.; one brother, Ersel Prince Jr. of Lyburn, W.Va.; as well as several nieces and nephews and many friends. Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Dock’s Creek Cemetery with Brother Art Mathis and Brother Sam Frye officiating. Due to current health concerns, social distancing should be respected. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, is honored to serve the Prince family.
