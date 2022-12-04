ARDITH MARIE "LOIS" LESTER, 83 of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, December 5, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, by Pastor Ray Williamson. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens. She was born July 16, 1939, in Cabell County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Ersel and Gernia Clay Adkins. "Lois" was a homemaker. Her husband, Millard Lester also preceded her in death, along with a daughter, Lois Ann Collins; three sisters, Janice Woolwine, Mary Sheets, Eunice Adkins; two brothers, Forrest and Herman Adkins. Survivors include a daughter, Lisa Orosz; two sons, Leslie Lester (Sharon) of Ashland, Ky., Millard Lester Jr. (Debbie) of Huntington, W.Va.; two sisters, Dorothy Albright of Man, W.Va., Phylllis Hulsey of Huntington, W.Va.; five grandchildren, Jeremy Lester (Callie), Megan Zaepful (Peter), Kasey Lester (Jeremy), Kenton Lester (Helen), John Orosz (Cassandra), six great-grandchildren, Abby, Sophia, Trooper, Rees, Devin and Nathan; and a host of additional family and friends. Visitation will be from noon until service time at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne. In lieu of flowers, contributions to assist the family with final expenses are appreciated.
