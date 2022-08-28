ARLENA MAE BIRD, 72, of Milton, W.Va., passed away Friday, August 26, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted at noon, August 31, 2022 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Doug Prichard. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park. She was born May 15, 1950 in Huntington, a daughter of the late Harry and Ellen Mack Jackson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kyle Wayne Bird Sr. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Pamela and Joe McComas Jr., of Salt Rock; son and daughter-in-law, Kyle and Lynn Bird Jr., of Milton; sister, Vada Burd of Huntington; brother, Ronnie Jackson of Milton; half-brother, Eddie Jackson of Milton; grandchildren, Chelsie Smith (Jeff) and Raider Bird; great-grandchildren, Grayson, Noah and Dillon Smith. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Wednesday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
