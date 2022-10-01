ARLENE LILLIAN FELDKAMP HOEFT, 98, of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with the Lord Thursday, September 29, 2022.
She was born April 16, 1924, in Saline, Mich., a daughter of the late Clarence and Lillian Weber Feldkamp. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Godfrey Julius Hoeft; a son, Kenneth Godfrey Hoeft; and three brothers, Harold, Erwin and Leroy Feldkamp.
She was raised on a dairy farm in Saline, Mich. During her lifetime, she saw many changes including electricity, indoor plumbing, automobiles, and television. During World War II, she made lenses for gunsights.
On June 1, 1946, she married Godfrey, who was a returning soldier from the Pacific. She raised three children and was very active in the PTA, holding the office of President, and was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Ann Arbor, Mich. After her husband died in 1974, she went to work as a recorder for the University of Michigan.
She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Huntington, where she was a member of the Quilters Guild and was known as the "Whip". In 2002, she assisted in starting H3 LLC with her grandson, Matthew and son, Michael.
Survivors include: a daughter, Louise Ann Hoeft of Huntington; a son and daughter-in-law, Michael Edward and Barbara Elizabeth Hoeft of Milton, W.Va.; six grandchildren, Brian D. Stagner, Cassandra L. Cozart, Kevin M. (Nedrah) Stagner, Matthew E. (Lindy) Hoeft, Julia M. (Paul) Gohlke, and Kenny G. (Nikki) Johnson; thirteen great-grandchildren, Mason Stagner, Alexis Cozart, Nick Cozart, Anna (Brandon) Tomlin, Peyton Stagner, Greyson Stagner, Addison Stagner, Aiden Hoeft, Henry Hoeft, Chase Gohlke, Lake Gohlke, Payton Johnson, and Lorelei Johnson; and a great- great-granddaughter, Emmeline Tomlin.
Funeral services will be conducted 4 p.m. Sunday, October 2, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, with Pastor Kevin L. Mackey officiating. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Burial will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 4, 2022, in Arborcrest Memorial Park, Ann Arbor, Mich.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 721-12th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences memories, thoughts, and pictures may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
