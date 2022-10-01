ARLENE LILLIAN FELDKAMP HOEFT, 98, of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with the Lord Thursday, September 29, 2022.

She was born April 16, 1924, in Saline, Mich., a daughter of the late Clarence and Lillian Weber Feldkamp. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Godfrey Julius Hoeft; a son, Kenneth Godfrey Hoeft; and three brothers, Harold, Erwin and Leroy Feldkamp.

