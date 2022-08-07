ARLENE MAYNARD, 58, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Friday, August 5, 2022 at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 9, 2022 by Brother Greg Michels and Pastor Garrett Hale. Burial will follow at Sam Damron Cemetery, Dunlow, W.Va. She was born July 17, 1964 in Dayton, Ohio, a daughter of the late Louise Moorehouse Ramey. Arlene made many friends while waiting tables at her family's restaurants and was also a retired bus driver for Wayne County Schools. She was a mother to so many and was loved unconditionally for her kindness and generosity. Her sister, Debbie Wallace, also preceded her in death, along with a brother, Bob Ramey, and two nephews, Rocco Ramey and J.R. Ramey. Survivors include her loving husband, Delbert Maynard; a daughter, Jennifer Merritt and husband, Seth, of Wayne, W.Va.; a son, Billy Dell Runyon and wife, Kari, of Wayne, W.Va.; a step-daughter, Cathy Perry and husband, Rob; a step-son, Allan Maynard and wife, Mandi; two sisters, Sally Pridemore and husband, Freelin of Lavalette, W.Va., Armilda Michels and husband, Gary of Wayne, W.Va.; seven brothers: Junior Ramey and wife, Lisa, of Wayne, W.Va., David Ramey and wife, Belinda, of Wayne, W.Va., Terry Ramey and wife, Lakin, of East Lynn, W.Va.; John Ramey and wife, Janice, of Delbarton, W.Va., Charlie Ramey of Wayne, W.Va., James Ramey II and wife, Virginia, of Greenville, N.C., Larry Ramey and wife, Barb, of Phillips, Wis.; eleven grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Olivia, Emily, Kinley, Jaycee, Jaxon, Kyson, Kyley, Nicholas, Randi Ann and Steele; as well as a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 8, 2022 until service time at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va.
For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day's publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
