ARNET E. POFF, 76, of Huntington, passed away March 2, 2022, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, March 7, at 2 p.m. at the New Beginning Apostolic Church, 1002 25th St., Huntington. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Kenova. A son of the late Charles and Goldie Poff, he was a trained welder, enjoyed bluegrass and gospel music and was also a member of the Whirlaways Square Dance Club. He was an avid movie fan and enjoyed old Westerns. He is survived by his brother, Arthur Poff, and sister, Patty Tackett. He is also survived by his sons, Jason Poff and Anthony Poff. Friends may call at 1 p.m. Monday, with funeral services beginning at 2 p.m. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, near Barboursville, is caring for the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
