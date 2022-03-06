ARNET E. POFF, 76, of Huntington, passed away March 2, 2022, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, March 7, at 2 p.m. at the New Beginning Apostolic Church, 1002 25th St., Huntington. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Kenova. A son of the late Charles and Goldie Poff, he was a trained welder, enjoyed bluegrass and gospel music and was also a member of the Whirlaways Square Dance Club. He was an avid movie fan and enjoyed old Westerns. He is survived by his brother, Arthur Poff, and sister, Patty Tackett. He is also survived by his sons, Jason Poff and Anthony Poff. Friends may call at 1 p.m. Monday, with funeral services beginning at 2 p.m. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, near Barboursville, is caring for the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you