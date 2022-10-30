Arnold Lee Layne
ARNOLD LEE LAYNE, 70 of Wayne, West Virginia, passed away October 27, 2022 at Paramount Senior Living in Ona, W.Va. He was born August 05, 1952 in Huntington, W.Va.; son of the late Arnold Louis and Frances Lykins Layne. He was a retired Insulator and was a proud member of Local 80 International Association of Heat and Frost Insulators and Allied Workers. In addition to his parents, Arnold was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Layne. Arnold is survived by two brothers, Walter Layne of Barboursville, W.Va., and Robert Layne of Washington, W.Va.; two sisters, Elizabeth Franzone of Pembroke Pines, Fla., and Jane Osborne of Ocala, Fla.; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.There will be a private burial conducted at Oaklawn Memorial Park, Huntington, W.Va. Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, W.Va., is caring for the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com

