ARTHUR BROWNING, 74 of West Liberty, Ky., formerly of Wilsondale, husband of Lucy Browning, died April 15 at home. He was a retired coal miner and explosives operator. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. April 20 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Meade Cemetery, Dunlow. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. April 19 at the funeral home.

