ARTHUR “DOCK” COBURN, 85, of Branchland, W.Va., departed this life Friday, December 10, 2021. He was born August 12, 1936, to the late Jerry and Ada Coburn. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Jerry Ray and Brady Coburn. Dock was a U.S. Army veteran and retired coal miner. He enjoyed spending time with his family, working in his garden, fishing, and telling stories of working and years past. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 59 years, Belvia Ferguson Coburn; two sons, David (Mary) Coburn and Dwight (Charlene) Coburn; three grandsons, Justin (Erin) Coburn, Tyler (Megan Popp) and Matthew Coburn; three granddaughters, Chassity (Adam) Kirk, Haleigh and Hannah Coburn; one great-granddaughter, Harper Kirk; three sisters, Linda Sue Adkins (Dorsey Lambert), Anna Mae (Dee) Wiley and Nancy Topping; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Service will be 11 a.m. Monday, December 13, 2021, at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home in West Hamlin with John Perry officiating. Burial will follow in Coburn Family Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com. Due to COVID-19, please wear a mask when attending the visitation and service.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you