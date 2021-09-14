ARTHUR JORDAN WILLIAMS JR., 94, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021, in The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, W.Va. He was born on March 28, 1927, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Christine and Arthur Williams Sr. He was the former owner of Williams Mortuary and was employed at Inco Alloys for 33 years. He was also preceded in death by his son Arthur (Hemi) Williams III; sister Helen Thomas; former wife Marcelene Williams; niece Carlen Bush; son-in-law John Brewer Sr. and grandson Victor Giles. He is survived by his wife Aleetra Williams; three daughters with his former wife, Kay Giles, Lisa Williams and Christine Brewer; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two stepchildren; two sisters-in-law Kathleen Talbert and Dee Morrow-Perry; special friends and family Arthur Turner and Edward Cunningham; and a host of family and friends that dearly loved him. God sent two angels to help care for Arthur during his illness, Dee Morrow-Perry and Laurie Morrow. Special thanks to Calvary Missionary Baptist Church for their prayers and support, especially Sis JoAnn Nelson and to the Cooks at Huntington East Middle School. Private family service with livestreaming will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church’s website with Pastor Franklin Murphy officiating. Burial will follow the service at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, W.Va. Arthur’s legacy: He always saw the good in people, no matter what the circumstances. He showed kindness to everyone. We love him and you will be missed, but one day we will see you again. May God bless you! Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
