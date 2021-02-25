ARTHUR JOSEPH SORTET III, 80, of Huntington, husband of Dr. Judith Pinson Sortet, died Feb. 11 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a professional engineer. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Feb. 27 at Beard Mortuary. Online streaming may be viewed on the Beard Mortuary Facebook page. Visitation will be one hour before service. Masks and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Hospice of Huntington, Crossroads United Methodist Church or to the Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter. www.beardmortuary.com.

