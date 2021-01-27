On January 10, 2021, ARTHUR “PETE” CROMWELL, loving husband and father of four children, passed away at the age of 85. Pete was born on August 24, 1935, in Huntington, W.Va. He had a long and successful career in sales and was a dedicated family man. On May 31, 1973, he married Karen Lynn Cromwell. Pete attended Huntington East High School and was a graduate of the Class of 1954. He was an avid gun enthusiast, historian, fisherman, story teller and self-taught carpenter. He loved woodworking and taking hard-earned naps. Most of all, he loved his friends and family. He was most passionate and proud of his two grandchildren, Callie and Reed, and was seen all over Proctorville and Huntington with his red PAPAW hat. Pete is preceded in death by his father, John William Cromwell, and mother, Marie Marcela Cromwell. He is survived by his wife, Karen, his four children, Trina, Greg, Traci and John, and his two grandchildren, Callie and Reed. Pete was always full of incredible stories, creative ideas and an infectious smile. A receiving service will be held on Saturday, January 30, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, 625 County Road 775, Proctorville, Ohio, from 1 to 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Pete’s family would prefer donations to be made to the Riley Children’s Foundation (rileykids.org). Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

