ASA GORDON GOSSETT, 92, of Ripley, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord, surrounded by his family, on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Ravenswood Care Center, following a long illness. He was born June 24, 1928, in Huntington, W.Va., the son of the late Asa A. Gossett and Lora Mae Williams. Asa was a US Navy veteran of the Korean War, serving on the USS Roosevelt, USS Wright and USS Midway from 1946 to 1951. He retired from Ravenswood Aluminum (formerly Kaiser Aluminum) with 32 years of service. Asa loved the Lord and was a faithful member of the Ripley Baptist Temple for over 60 years, serving in the bus ministry and as a former deacon. He had a kind, caring heart toward others and was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He enjoyed camping, hunting and especially fishing. He loved spending time with his family and attending all the sporting events and activities of his children and grandchildren throughout the years. He is survived by his children, Barbara (John) Grass, Bruce (Judy) Gossett, John (Brenda) Gossett and Jane (Jim) Willis; grandchildren, Joe (Paige) Gossett, Christina Gossett, Anna (Matthew) Sculley, Jonathan (Sarah) Gossett, Benji Willis and Rebekah (Matthew) Rodriguez; great-grandchildren, Isabella Gossett, Liam Gossett, Asa J. Gossett, Tommy Gossett, Aubrey Sculley, Olivia Sculley and Ellie Gossett. He is also survived by many extended family members. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Dorothy McComas Gossett, and brothers, Donald Gossett and Fred Gossett. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley, with Pastor Rick Perrine officiating. Friends may call on the family from noon until the time of the service on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial with Military Rites provided by the Jackson County Honor Guard will be in the Pine Hill Cemetery, Ripley. In accordance with West Virginia State Guidelines, it is mandatory that a face mask or covering be worn and social distancing observed while inside the funeral home. The family would like to especially thank all the Ravenswood Care Center employees for the love and care they gave our father during his stay there. Also, many thanks to Kanawha Hospice for their care and support during this time. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Damron sentenced to life with mercy in murder at Tudor’s
- COVID-19 cases surging in southeast Ohio, governor says
- Medical cannabis processor given permit to operate in Huntington
- Clyde Beal: Family works to add beauty to Ceredo
- Two jailed on human trafficking charges in Huntington
- STEPHEN CRAIG SHY
- Cabell deputies honored for response to incidents
- Justice lamented 'I don't know what else I can do' to combat pandemic. Here's what he did.
- Chuck Landon: Marshall's victory was biggest win of all time
- Marshall-Charlotte scrapped due to COVID-19 issues at Charlotte
Images
Collections
- Photos: Santa Claus at the Huntington Mall
- Photos: 50th Annual Memorial Fountain Service 2020
- Photos: Marshall defeats Middle Tennessee, 42-14
- Photos: Marshall Football Memorial Rededication Ceremony 2020
- Photos: Marshall Paint & Sip
- Photos: Operation Christmas Child collection event
- Photos: Election Day
- Photos: Students from Collins CTC assist with demolition project
- Photos: Fifth Annual Jeff Kovatch Memorial River Cleanup
- Photos: Winfield conducts Veterans Appreciation Day ceremony