ASHBY GREY WALKER LEACH, 76 of Huntington, W.Va., formerly of Fort Gay, W.Va., passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 18, 2022, Beard Mortuary, Huntington. Burial and military rites will follow at Ridgelawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Beard Mortuary. There will be a Celebration of Life reception from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, August 19, 2022, at the Ceredo-Kenova American Legion Post 93.

