ASHLIE JANEL FULTON, 40, of Kenova, daughter of Ada Justine Trogdon of Kenova, died April 1 at home. Graveside services will be conducted 1 p.m. April 11 at Dock’s Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a memorial fund for Taylor B. Nelson and Jaxton B. Adkins. These donations may be sent to Huntington Banks, 5704 U.S. Route 60, Huntington, WV 25705, and make checks payable to: Ashlie Janel Fulton Memorial Fund.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you