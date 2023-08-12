ATHA MELISSA MAYO MILLS of Cincinnati, Ohio, formerly of Kenova, W.Va., passed peacefully on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. Atha was born on September 8, 1952, to the late Hershel V. and Emma L. Cunningham Mayo. She was a very proud "Wonder" having graduated from Ceredo-Kenova High School in 1970. She married her high school sweetheart, N. Richard Mills Sr. the morning of her senior prom. Atha was a very faithful member of Kenova United Methodist Church. She loved children and put that love into action by caring for some very special children that she held near and dear to her heart, Courtney, Derek, Gabbie, Avery, Griffey, and Levi. She also shared her love and caring with countless children during her time as a preschool teacher with The Training Station Preschool and Playmates Childcare of Kenova. In addition to her parents, Atha was preceded in death her loving husband of 32 years, Noah Richard Mills Sr. Atha is survived by her children, Jennifer Edwards, and Richie Mills, and her son-in-law, Steve Edwards; grandchildren Riley Jean Mills, Kennedy Ferguson and Noah Edwards. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kenova United Methodist Church Endowment Fund, 503 15th St., Kenova, W.Va. 25530 or Queen City Hospice, 4605 Duke Dr. Suite 220, Mason, Ohio, 45040. Visitation will be conducted on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the funeral beginning at 1 p.m. at the Kenova United Methodist Church with Rev. Andrew Tennant, Rev. Lindsay Thorp and Chaplain Bonnie Bohn officiating. Burial will follow in Woodmere Cemetery. The service will be live streamed on Kenova United Methodist Church Facebook Page. Rollins Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
