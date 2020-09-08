Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

AUDRA JACLYN ELAINE "LANEY" PERRY, 28, of Huntington, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 in Huntington. She was born October 24, 1991 at Huntington, a daughter of Anna “Susie” Queen Perry of Wayne, and the late Floyd Randal Perry. Laney was a Customer Service Associate for the AT&T call center in Huntington. In addition to her father she was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Edgar and Alice Queen, and her paternal grandfather, Floyd Perry. Additional survivors include one sister, Jeanetta Adkins and husband Scott of Lavalette; one brother, Floyd “Mac” Perry of Cynthianna, Ky.; a very special niece and nephew, Allyson and Raylon Adkins of Lavalette; and her paternal grandmother, Phyllis Perry of Wayne. Laney will be deeply missed by her family, friends and loving community. At Laney’s request, there will be no services. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne is assisting the family with arrangements.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.