AUDREY “BO” BLANKENSHIP, 85, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Friday, December 31, 2021, at 12:14 p.m., following an extended illness. Born March 3, 1936, in Beech Fork, W.Va., to the late Andy and Vesta Blankenship, Bo retired from Artistic Chemical and Service Warehouse in Huntington, as well as being a member of Wolf Pen Church of Christ where he served as a deacon. Also preceding him in death was his first loving wife of 51 years, Lois Johnson Blankenship; brothers, Arthur Blankenship and Toney Blankenship; one son, Audrey Lee; and one granddaughter, Laureena Runyon. Survivors include his wife, Ada Watts Blankenship; sons, Eddie (Janet) Blankenship and Mike (Rhonda) Blankenship; stepsons, Chuck (Angie) Watts and Joe (Amy) Watts; granddaughter, Dianna Sue (Chad) Evans; grandsons, Eric (Jacqueline), David and Kyle (Ashley); great-grandchildren, Colt, Cooper, Madden, Brayden, Brantley and Gabby; step-grandchildren, Jess (Matt) Lafoon, Chelsea (Matt) Hall, Tucker Watts, Hunter Watts and Jami Lyn Watts; and step-great-grandchildren, Addie, Ellie, Gracy and Gunner. Also surviving are sisters, Maxine, Catherine, Marlene and Evelyn; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Community Memorial Gardens with Elder Emual Adkins officiating. Everyone welcome. Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Tiller Funeral Home.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you