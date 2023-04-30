Audrey Lois Howerton
AUDREY LOIS HOWERTON, 86 of Huntington, passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at her home. Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Dan Preece on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. She was born February 25, 1937, in Wayne County, W.Va., a daughter of the late George Franklin Pyles and Eltha Brumfield Pyles. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Robert Franklin Howerton. Survivors include her daughter, Pam (Gary) McCullough; son Phillip (Dena) Howerton; grandsons Daniel (Kristen) Howerton, Adam (Lindsay) Howerton, Seth (Jessica) Howerton, and Jonah (MaKayla) Howerton; eleven great-grandchildren, Silas, Audie Mae, Amelia, Ellis, Ezra, Everett, Eli, Ella, Easton, Sadie, and Maisie; her sister, Glenna Christian; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Audrey loved the Lord and her church family at Victory Baptist Church in Kenova, W.Va., where she was a longtime member, pianist, choir director, and Sunday School teacher. She was a stay-at-home wife and a loving mother and grandmother. Audrey was known as a caring and compassionate woman, traits that were demonstrated many times over during her life as she tended to family member who were sick or to those who were in need of a friend. She enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, canning, music, playing games, working puzzles and traveling. The family extends a special thanks to Hospice of Huntington nurses and aides for their gentle and thoughtful care. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

