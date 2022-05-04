AUSTIN SLOAN, 81, of Hamlin, W.Va., father of Eva Belinda Rospert and Austin Phillips Sloan, died April 29 at home. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. May 7 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin. Burial will be in Sloan Monroe Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your local Youth Hunting organization or the Buckeye Chippewa Outdoors Youth Shooting Club, P.O. Box 61, Doylestown, OH 44230.

