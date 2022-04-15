AVENELL ESTEP BOOTON, of Lavalette, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at her residence. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Phil Chapman officiating. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne, W.Va. She was born April 4, 1939, in Logan, W.Va., a daughter of the late Milie Calvery Estep and Louetta Fain Estep. Avenell was a retired X-ray technician for Huntington Hospital and was the owner of Booton Realty. She was also a member of Mays Chapel United Methodist Church and The Lavalette Women’s Club. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Harlen “Jim” Booton, and a brother, James Carden Jr. Survivors include one daughter, Kimberly Pauley of Lavalette, W.Va.; one son, Todd Booton (Missy) of Lavalette, W.Va.; five grandchildren, J.B. Justice, Mark Justice (Taylor), Hannah Pauley, Heath Booton (Mendi) and Canaan Booton; two great-grandchildren, Riley Faye Justice and Hadley Grace Booton; along with a host of additional family and friends. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va.

