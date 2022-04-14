AVENELL ESTEP BOOTON, of Lavalette, widow of James Harlen Booton, died April 12 at home. She was a retired X-ray technician for Huntington Hospital and owner of Booton Realty. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. April 16 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne; burial following in Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.

