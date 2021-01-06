AVENELLE CUMMINGS, 86, of Ona, W.Va., formerly of Sias, W.Va., passed away January 4, 2021. She was born on November 20, 1934, the daughter of the late John Mauel Sias and Geneva Ellen Adkins Sias. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ewell Cummings; one brother, Eldon Sias; and one sister, Anna Jean Workman. She was a member of the Palermo United Methodist Church and retired from the Department of Human Services. She is survived by two daughters, Brenda Cummings and Becky (Ron) Nisbet; two granddaughters, Abby (Tim) Jenkins and Amber (Brett) Hodgdon; four great-grandchildren, Connor and Charlotte Jenkins and Sydney and Owen Hodgdon; two sisters, Earnstine (Wise) Adkins and Phyllis Miller; and two brothers, David Sias and Johnny (Adele) Sias. Thanks to everyone who has shown love and support to us at this time, but due to COVID-19 concerns, there will be a private family service. Burial will be in the Adkins-Stevens Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Palermo United Methodist Church c/o Linda Linville, 8168 Bridge Ave., Hamlin, WV 25523. Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is assisting the family with arrangements. Friends may express their condolences at www.handleyfh.com.

