AVIS EVELY HEGER, of Knoxville, Tenn., formerly of Holland, Michigan, and Huntington, West Virginia, died January 29, 2022. She was born in Waterloo, Iowa, on March 21, 1934, to John Henry Evely and Vera Draper Evely. Avis was a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa, earning her master’s in fine arts, and was proud to have studied with Carlos Salzedo in Maine. She was the principal harpist with the Charleston Symphony Orchestra and Huntington Chamber Orchestra. In 1961, Avis married Theodore Charles Heger, who preceded her in death in October 2018, and together they had two children. Avis was active with the Women’s Club, PTA and the Faculty Wives of Marshall University, where Ted was a music professor. They were members of Beverly Hills Methodist Church in Huntington and regularly contributed to their music ministry. Her greatest love was teaching the next generation of harpists. She had many beloved private harp students. Avis is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Eugene Evely. Left to cherish her memory are children, Erich Theodore Heger (Teresa Heger) and Elise Ann Heger (Bryan Ciliberto), and her three grandchildren, Stephanie and Anna Heger and Henri Ciliberto. A graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Waterloo, Iowa, at a gravesite owned by four generations of Avis’ family. Please consider making memorial contributions in Avis’ memory to your local Hospice facility. Our family’s experience with Hospice of Holland and Hospice of Knoxville have been a godsend. Arrangements are by Cremation Options Inc., 865-6WE-CARE (693-2273). www.cremationoptionsinc.com.

