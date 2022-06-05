AVIS FAYE CARTER, 75, of Lesage, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, June 3, 2022, from Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was born February 10, 1947, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Chester Earl Carter Sr. and Joyce Avis Stevens Carter. She was a member of Community Holiness Church. Survivors include two sisters and brothers-in-law, Lucy Ann and Jason Ray Dornon and Wanda Charlene and John Oldaker, all of Lesage; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Daniel Ray and Carol Carter of Vinton, Ohio, and Patrick Dean and Dayna Carter of Huntington; a host of nieces and nephews: including two special nephews, Justin Oldaker and Andrew Dornon, and Matthew Oldaker, Melissa Chaffin, Hogan Carter, and Heidi Carter; and great nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Tuesday, June7, 2022, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Hewlett Trogdon officiating. Burial will be in Greenbottom Memorial Park. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Online Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you