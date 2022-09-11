Avonna Harper Watson
AVONNA HARPER WATSON, 79 of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022. She was born September 14, 1942, in Huntington, the daughter of the late Dan and Mildred Withers Harper of Willoughby, Ohio.

She graduated from St. Mary's School of Nursing and Marshall University. She was employed by St. Mary's Hospital and the Cabell County Board of Education as a School Nurse for 30 years.

