AVONNA HARPER WATSON, 79 of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022. She was born September 14, 1942, in Huntington, the daughter of the late Dan and Mildred Withers Harper of Willoughby, Ohio.
She graduated from St. Mary's School of Nursing and Marshall University. She was employed by St. Mary's Hospital and the Cabell County Board of Education as a School Nurse for 30 years.
Avonna was active in the community and served as the President of Barboursville Junior Women's Club, WV School Nurses Association, Beverly Hills Garden Club, and the Huntington Council of Garden Clubs. She was a Girl Scout Leader, Cub Scout Leader, and team mother for the Girls Softball team. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Avonna is survived by her husband of 59 years, Dennis B. Watson; three children, Lynda (Mark) Swain of Corydon, Ind., Bryan (Melanie) Watson of Denton, Texas, Cathi (Scott) Ledet of Lantana, Texas; six grandchildren, Drew (Allie) Swain and Tori Swain, Nikki (Garrett) White and Shelby Watson, Lauryn and Abby Spencer; great-grandson Preston Carter, great-granddaughters Hattie Carter and Oaklee Swain (arriving December), a sister Carolyn Harper Kerr Croaning; two nephews Ivan Kerr Jr. and Robert (Tammy) Kerr, grandniece Alexis Kerr, grandnephew Travis Kerr, all of Ohio and a cousin, Anita (Bob) Adkins of Huntington, W.Va.
In lieu of flowers, send a donation to Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709 in Avonna's memory.
A Celebration of Life will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Beard Mortuary with Pastor Bob Withers officiating. The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
JOHNNY GREGORY SHEPHERD, 55, of Lesage, W.Va., passed away September 7, 2022, at Cabell Hunt…
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.