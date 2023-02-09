BALLARD KENNETH FETTY of Huntington, loving father, brother, and grandfather, passed away peacefully Feb. 3, 2023, one month shy of his 96th birthday. Born in Cabell County, W.Va., on March 4, 1927, he was known for his love of family, good-natured humor, real estate development, antique car collection, and wonderful gospel singing.
Throughout his life, he had worked as a farmer, horse trader, auto mechanic, insurance agent, and building contractor. Growing up with limited resources and a minimal education, he was extremely proud of how he had risen above his circumstances to become a successful businessman and valued member of his church and community.
Mr. Fetty is preceded in death by his beloved son Gregory Dale Fetty, his parents Dim and Ethyl Fetty, sisters Okal Davis and Lucille Bostic, and brothers Orland Fetty, Ireland Fetty, and Valkie Fetty. He is survived by his sons Darrell Fetty and Stephen Fetty, daughter-in-law, Dr. Lora Beth Fetty, brothers Earl Fetty and David Fetty, sisters Doris Neal, Eloise Hinkle, and Betty Miller; grandchildren Derek Fetty, Chasity Macy, Tyler J. Fetty, Stephanie Fetty, and Luke Fetty, great-granddaughter Madison Macy, and his son Stephen's mother Emogene Fetty, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Church In The Valley, Milton. Burial will follow in the Milton Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before the service at the church. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton is assisting the family. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
