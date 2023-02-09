Ballard Kenneth Fetty
BALLARD KENNETH FETTY of Huntington, loving father, brother, and grandfather, passed away peacefully Feb. 3, 2023, one month shy of his 96th birthday. Born in Cabell County, W.Va., on March 4, 1927, he was known for his love of family, good-natured humor, real estate development, antique car collection, and wonderful gospel singing.

Throughout his life, he had worked as a farmer, horse trader, auto mechanic, insurance agent, and building contractor. Growing up with limited resources and a minimal education, he was extremely proud of how he had risen above his circumstances to become a successful businessman and valued member of his church and community.

