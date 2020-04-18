BARBARA A. “BOBBIE” MIDKIFF, 78, of Branchland, W.Va., gained her heavenly wings on Thursday, April 16, 2020, after a long illness. She was born November 10, 1941, to the late Clay and Eunia Smith of Midkiff, W.Va. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kyle Midkiff, her grandson, Robert Michael Ranoull, sister and brother-in-law, Delores and Larry McClellan, two brothers, John and Charles Smith, and brother-in-law, Robert Ed Lawson. She was a loving mother to her daughter and son-in-law, Rose Ann and Gary Shelton of Harts, and her son with whom she resided, Kyle Dewayne Midkiff of Branchland. She is also survived by her sister, Elizabeth “Bo” Lawson of Branchland, and two special nephews, Jerry and Steve Lawson, whom she loved dearly, and many loving nieces and nephews. She was retired from St. Mary’s Medical Center and Lincoln Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Barbara spent her life caring for her family and others, and she will be greatly missed. Funeral service will be conducted by Reverend Thomas Stowers on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will be at McComas Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Due to public health concerns, the funeral service will be for immediate family only. The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff of Lincoln Nursing Home and Hospice of Huntington for their loving care.
