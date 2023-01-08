BARBARA A. STICKLER, 72, of Lebanon, Tenn., wife of Robert Stickler, passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022, in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Dickson City, Pa., while visiting with family for the holidays. She was born January 2, 1950, in Memphis, Tenn., a daughter of the late Robert and Anne Meyer Asch. Survivors in addition to her husband include two daughters and their spouses, Barbara Anne Ulkoski (Steven), Kathryn Aimee Cuff (Michael); two sons and their spouses, John Robert Dermody (Merica), William Thomas Dermody (Renee); one sister, Nancy Sacks; 12 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, January 9, 2023, in the White Chapel Mausoleum with Rev. Monsignor Deane G. Borgmeyer, V.F., officiating. Burial will follow. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to service time Monday at the cemetery. Online condolences can be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

