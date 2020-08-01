BARBARA A. WATKINS, born April 25, 1937, to the late Nannie Allen Lewis and Harvey R. Allen, departed this life on July 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe, her sister, Mary (Sally Allen), and a daughter, Donna Davis. Barbara graduated from Douglass High School in 1954. She attended East High Trade School where she became a Licensed Practical Nurse. Her license number was 16 in the state of West Virginia. Barbara went to work at Huntington Hospital in the operating room where she stayed for more than 30 years. During those years she decided to further her Nursing Education by attending Marshall University. She received her Associate’s degree in Nursing and became an L.N. In 1991, she married the love of her life, Joe, and moved to Cleveland, Ohio. Barbara continued to work in surgery for a number of years before retiring in 1999 from Huron Hospital. She was a member of Shaker UCC for many years before moving her membership to Euclid UCC. She loved church, and she was active in the choir and the usher board. She was a willing worker in most things she was asked to do. She leaves to mourn: her daughter, DeAnna Watkins, her grandchildren, Talisha, Arinne and Shannon (Michelle), and a host of great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews and a dear friend, Willa Mae. Cremation Society of Charlotte, N.C., is assisting the family with arrangements.
