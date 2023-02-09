Barbara Ann Lewis Johnson
BARBARA ANN LEWIS JOHNSON, 88 of Huntington, W.Va., transitioned from Earth to Glory on February 3, 2023. Barbara was the sixth child of the late James Henry Lewis and Clara Louise Martin Lewis and is also preceded in death by her first born Charles Johnson III; sons-in-law Willie Rippy and Wendell Coleman; grandchildren Fierre Rosser, Arley Ray Johnson II, Rebecca Johnson, and all of her eight siblings: Christine Hayden (Wallace); James Lewis; Gertrude Board (James); Clara Deering (Charles); Richard Lewis (Margaret); Henrietta Garrett; Nettie Jackson and Betty Lewis.

Barbara was raised in Huntington, W.Va., and attended Douglass High School. She married Charlie Johnson Jr. May 24, 1952, and relocated to the coalfields of Logan, W.Va. After the devastating Buffalo Creek Flood in February 1972, the family returned to Huntington, WV. She was a loving matriarch and primarily a housewife. She did childcare in her home. Also, she was affectionately known as Granny and kept numerous grands and great-grands over the years while their parents worked. Barbara was a longtime faithful member of Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. She was a Mission member, one of the Mothers of the church and chairperson of several Pastoral Anniversaries. She will be dearly missed and forever remembered.

