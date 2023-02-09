BARBARA ANN LEWIS JOHNSON, 88 of Huntington, W.Va., transitioned from Earth to Glory on February 3, 2023. Barbara was the sixth child of the late James Henry Lewis and Clara Louise Martin Lewis and is also preceded in death by her first born Charles Johnson III; sons-in-law Willie Rippy and Wendell Coleman; grandchildren Fierre Rosser, Arley Ray Johnson II, Rebecca Johnson, and all of her eight siblings: Christine Hayden (Wallace); James Lewis; Gertrude Board (James); Clara Deering (Charles); Richard Lewis (Margaret); Henrietta Garrett; Nettie Jackson and Betty Lewis.
Barbara was raised in Huntington, W.Va., and attended Douglass High School. She married Charlie Johnson Jr. May 24, 1952, and relocated to the coalfields of Logan, W.Va. After the devastating Buffalo Creek Flood in February 1972, the family returned to Huntington, WV. She was a loving matriarch and primarily a housewife. She did childcare in her home. Also, she was affectionately known as Granny and kept numerous grands and great-grands over the years while their parents worked. Barbara was a longtime faithful member of Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. She was a Mission member, one of the Mothers of the church and chairperson of several Pastoral Anniversaries. She will be dearly missed and forever remembered.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 70 years, Charlie Johnson Jr; nine children, Teresa D. Coleman, Kinsley Lee Johnson (Denise), Diana L. Graves, and Deborah M. Garrett (Elson) of Huntington, W.Va., Charlene C. Rippy of Ellenwood, Ga., Arley Ray Johnson (Mia Fe') of Bowie, Md., Carl Timothy Johnson (Tonya) of Columbia, S.C., James Edward Johnson (Lori) of Lexington, Ky., Anthony C. Johnson of Columbus, Ohio; forty-four grandchildren, fifty-three great-grandchildren, four great- great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Thelma Lewis of Washington, D.C., Jan Faye Smith of East Pointe, Ga.; brothers-in-law Billy Garrett of Fairburn, Ga., William Jackson of Tampa, Fla., and Don Ray Johnson of Portsmouth, Va., and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Special thanks to Teresa Coleman and Shawna Johnson for their dedicated care to our Momma.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, Huntington, W.Va. A Home Going service will be at noon Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, Huntington, W.Va., with Rev. Dr. Franklin Murphy Sr. officiating. Interment will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, W.Va. The family will have a repass at Knights of Columbus, 1429 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, W.Va., is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
