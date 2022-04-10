BARBARA ANN SHINGLETON RIDDLE, of Huntington, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at the Fifth Avenue Baptist Church, of which she was a member. Interment will follow in Dock’s Creek Cemetery. Barbara was born January 16, 1934, in Ashland, Ky., a daughter of the late Donald and Jennie Shingleton. She was a 1952 graduate of Ashland High School and worked for the Ashland Telephone Company for five years. She married Lawrence D. Riddle in 1956. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy Shingleton, and three sisters and a brother-in-law, Shirley Clark, Mary Lyons and Donna Tackett (Fred). She leaves her beloved husband, Lawrence D. Riddle; two children, Gregory Riddle (Leeann), Holly Kelley (James); one grandson, Blaine Kelley; and a brother-in-law, Jerry Clark. She also leaves many wonderful nieces, nephews and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a church or charity of your choice. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

