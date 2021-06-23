BARBARA ANN THOMPSON-HAIRSTON, of Winter Park, Florida, widow of Nelson Edward Hairston, died June 14. She retired from Rice University Fondren Library. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Saint Philip Presbyterian Church, 4807 San Felipe Road, Houston, TX 77056. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is assisting the family with graveside services, which will be 2 p.m. June 25 at Franklin Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. www.klingelcarpenter.com.

