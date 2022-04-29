BARBARA ANN WHITT SPRADLING, 60, of Merritt Island, Fla., formerly of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on April 21, 2022, at St. Francis Reflections, Melbourne. She was born August 15, 1961, in Milton, daughter of the late Bill and Doris Whitt. She was a loving mother, grandmother and sister. She was formerly account representative for River Falls Mall and Oxmoor Mall. She is survived by one son, Daniel A. Spradling II; one daughter, Aftan N. and Ronnie Hicks; five brothers, Bobby, Doug, Ricky, Billy and Michael Whitt; four sisters, Wanda Lunsford, Melody Ferguson, Anita Whitt and Jacqueline Allen; five grandchildren, Bryce Burkhammer, Karson and Kinsley Spradling, Maddox and Lennox Hicks; and many nieces and nephews. Private services will be held at a later date. Island Cremations of Florida is assisting her family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to her family at www.islandcremations.com.

