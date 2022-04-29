BARBARA ANN WHITT SPRADLING, 60, of Merritt Island, Fla., formerly of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on April 21, 2022, at St. Francis Reflections, Melbourne. She was born August 15, 1961, in Milton, daughter of the late Bill and Doris Whitt. She was a loving mother, grandmother and sister. She was formerly account representative for River Falls Mall and Oxmoor Mall. She is survived by one son, Daniel A. Spradling II; one daughter, Aftan N. and Ronnie Hicks; five brothers, Bobby, Doug, Ricky, Billy and Michael Whitt; four sisters, Wanda Lunsford, Melody Ferguson, Anita Whitt and Jacqueline Allen; five grandchildren, Bryce Burkhammer, Karson and Kinsley Spradling, Maddox and Lennox Hicks; and many nieces and nephews. Private services will be held at a later date. Island Cremations of Florida is assisting her family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to her family at www.islandcremations.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- New York-based firm acquires industrial property in Huntington
- Marshall athletic HOF renamed at former QB Pennington's request
- JAMES DIRK BLEVINS
- Pullman management company seeks rent reduction for cinema
- BRAD ARTHUR
- Owner of plant and produce shop reflects, predicts 2022 to be best year yet
- Green beats White, 13-6, in defensive spring game
- ANGEL LYNN MIDKIFF
- Neighbors' issues in mind, WV Legislature looks to address recovery houses
- Lingenfelter hurls, hits Knights past Huntington 8-0
Collections
- Photos: Marshall football Green and White game
- Photos: Marshall fans tailgate before Green and White Game
- Photos: PepsiCo distribution facility grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony
- Photos: "Beauty and the Beast" performance at Huntington High
- Photos: Sports Card & Collectible Show
- Photos: Malibu Jack's Ashland grand opening celebration
- Photos: Huntington Heart Walk
- Photos: 2022 Marshall Bowl-a-Thon
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Huntington, high school baseball
- Photos: Milton Middle School Multicultural Fair