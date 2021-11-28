BARBARA ANN WOOKEY, born July 13, 1944, passed away at Kobacker House on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, Norman C. and Dorothy C. Britz, and brother, John Britz. Barbara is survived by her husband, Wayne; daughters, Ann Marie Wookey (Brad Booth), Sara Hastings Wookey (Christian Kipp) and Clare Elizabeth Krumlauf (Kyle); two beloved grandsons, Evan and Henry Krumlauf; brother, Charles Britz; sister, Ellen Mink; niece, Lisa Weber (Steve); and nephew, Jeffrey Mink (Brianna). Barbara grew up in Huntington, West Virginia. She graduated in 1962 from St. Joseph Catholic High School. In 1966, she graduated from Marshall University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Medical Technology. After college, Barbara, with husband, Wayne, moved to Columbus, Ohio. In 1966, Barbara began her career as a Medical Technologist in the chemistry lab at The Ohio State University Hospital. In 1971, she began a new adventure as a preschool teacher at Overbrook Preschool in Clintonville, Ohio. Barbara went on to earn her Master of Education degree from The Ohio State University with an ESL (English as a Second Language) Certification. Continuing her career in education, Barbara taught for Columbus State Community College in their Developmental Education Program and The Ohio State University’s Reach One Adult Basic Education Program. In 2010, Barbara received the Consumer Partnership Award from the OSU Department of Human Resources for her work in the Reach 1 Program. After retiring from OSU, Barbara discovered her life’s calling as a teacher of English to non-English speakers. In 2007, Barbara taught for six weeks at Wuhan University, China, in a collaboration with OSU’s Summer Intensive English Program. Barbara’s most recent position, and her favorite job of all time, was with the Delaware Area Career Center teaching ESL at their Vineyard Church location in Westerville, Ohio. Barbara truly loved and respected her students. She was inspired and motivated by their desire to learn English and to successfully overcome the challenges they faced navigating daily life in their new country. Barbara was active in numerous professional organizations. In 2007, she served as president of the Ohio Chapter of Teachers of English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL). Barbara regularly attended, and made numerous presentations, at state and national TESOL conventions and workshops. In recognition of her dedication to her profession, Barbara was awarded the Ohio TESOL Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014. Above everything else in her life, Barbara was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. Family was her very highest priority. In addition, Barbara was keenly aware of the struggles and needs of others in our community, and she stepped forward whenever possible to meet those needs. In the early years of the AIDS epidemic, Barbara volunteered to drive patients to medical appointments and volunteered with the Columbus Literacy Council to tutor adults learning to read. Barbara has been an active member of St. Agatha Catholic Church for more than 50 years. She has served several terms on St. Agatha’s school board and parish council. As a member of St. Agatha’s St. Vincent DePaul Society, Barbara has been a leading force in the Open Shelter Program that has provided monthly meals to the homeless of Central Ohio for more than 35 years. Barbara enjoyed traveling with both family and friends. At the first suggestion of a trip or vacation, Barbara would be packing her bags and was ready to go. Throughout her life, Barbara cultivated a wide network of close friends across her numerous areas of interest. During her 11 years as a member of McConnell Heart Health Center, Barbara made many dear friends in the classes and on the exercise floor. She also expanded her friendships through the monthly meetings of the Upper Arlington Library Book Club. Barbara was an active member of the Columbus Museum of Art, and she took every opportunity possible to participate in their exhibits and programs. Barbara’s family would like to thank the doctors, specialists and staff at Ohio State’s Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute who helped her enjoy a full and active life after her cancer diagnosis in 2015. We also want to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Kobacker House and Central Ohio Hospice who helped relieve Barbara’s discomfort and offered her a beautiful and supportive space to be with friends and loved ones. Funeral arrangements are through Schoedinger Northwest, 1740 Zollinger Road, Columbus, OH 43221. Barbara’s family will greet friends there on Monday, November 29, from 4 to 7 p.m. A brief prayer service will be held at the conclusion of the calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 30, at St. Agatha Catholic Church, 1860 Northam Road, Upper Arlington, Ohio. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery, 9571 N. High Street, Lewis Center, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Agatha Catholic Church, 1860 Northam Road, Upper Arlington, OH 43221. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences.
