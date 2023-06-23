BARBARA ANSPACH RAMSEY, age 90, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was born January 22, 1933, in Glendale, California, to the late Sue Lively Anspach and the late Wilmur Clair Anspach Sr. She was predeceased by the love of her life, Cecil Lyle Ramsey Jr. to whom she was married for 63 years. Her brother Wilmur Clair Anspach and sister-in-law, Mavis Anspach and nephew Bill Anspach, also predeceased her.
She is survived by her two daughters and their husbands, Jean and Alan Simmons of Huntington, W.Va., and Mary and Philip Krinkie of Shoreview, Minn.; three grandchildren, Mark (wife Rebekah) Simmons of Cincinnati, Ohio, Elizabeth Simmons (husband Renato Castillo) of Charleston, W.Va., and Elizabeth Krinkie of Omaha, Neb., and four great-grandchildren, Eleanor, James, Margaret, and Katherine Simmons of Cincinnati, Ohio. Other survivors include her cousin Betty Burnette Howes of Huntington, W.Va.; niece Sara Anspach Poulos (husband Bill) of Philadelphia, Pa.; best friend since 1945, Greta Ball of Barboursville, W.Va.; Jean's mother-in-law Louise Simmons, and beloved caregivers Lisa Estep and Eddy Estep, and former caregiver Cindy Holley. For the last three years, she made her home at the Wyngate at River's Edge Assisted Living Facility in Proctorville, Ohio. The family would like to thank the Wyngate staff for their support and kindnesses over these three years.
