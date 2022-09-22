BARBARA BROWN LETT, who loved being the Nana of eight grandchildren and a friend to all, departed her loving family on Sunday, September 18, 2022.
She was born in Middletown, Ohio, on August 2, 1944, to Laura Virginia Faulks Brown and Joseph Rainard Brown.
Barbara was the wife of Walter "Pineapple" Lett, mother to Laura Bischoff-Warfield and Andrew Lett, and grandmother to Baera Bischoff, Bo Bischoff, Brady Bischoff, Blair Warfield, Barclay Warfield, Annabelle Lett, Rosalee Lett, and Magnolia Lett.
She graduated from Saint Joseph High School in 1962, she studied Primary Education at Marshall University. After graduation, she began teaching in Cincinnati and later as a primary teacher in the Cabell County School System. Eventually, she became the first kindergarten teacher at Geneva Kent Elementary School.
After moving to Maryland, her creative genius and attention to detail led her to plan trips and tours and eventually large-scale events for Howard County Recreation and Parks. The ideas and creativity she had were always sought out and often replicated. A festival she developed, called "Wine in the Woods," is considered one of the best in Maryland.
Services will be held at Beard Mortuary on Friday, September 23, 2022, at Noon. The family will receive friends after 11 a.m. There will also be a reception and Celebration of Life Friday at Ritter Park Rose Garden, Room with a View from 5 to 8 p.m. To honor Barbara's love of the arts, the family requests donations be made to Huntington Symphony Orchestra, P.O. Box 2434, Huntington, WV 25725 in lieu of flowers.
