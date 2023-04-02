BARBARA CAROL HAYTON FORTNER, 75, of Prichard, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 31, 2023, at St. Mary's Medical Center. She was born December 17, 1947, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Robert and Rosalie Jarrell Hayton. In addition to her parents Barbara was preceded in death by her sister, Linda Sue Hayton Christian, and her granddaughter, Maggie Elizabeth Rose Wellman. She was a member of First Independent Missionary Baptist Church of Kenova, where she was also a Sunday School teacher. Barbara was best known for her love of spending time laughing and making memories with her family and friends. She is survived by her devoted husband, Elmer Fortner of Prichard, W.Va,; one loving daughter, Renee (Brian) Wellman of Kenova, W.Va.; one step-daughter, Tammy (Richard) Smith of Huntington, W.Va.; two step-sons, Shawn (Tina) Fortner of Kenova, W.Va., Chris Fortner of Kenova, W.Va.; seven grandchildren: Zach (Meredith) Wellman, Elijah (Erin) Wellman, Sophie Wellman, Caitlin Smith-Trautwein, Kelsey (Jeremy) Spears, Elisabeth Fortner, Morgan (Jeremy) Cochenour; one aunt, Donna Plummer; one niece, Missy (Matt) Workman; and a host of great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her loving neighbors, John and Beth Workman, along with Bill McCallister Jr., and her lifelong friend, Sue Adkins. Pallbearers will be Zach Wellman, Elijah Wellman, Shawn Fortner, Richard Smith, Chris Fortner and John Workman. The family will receive friends on Monday, April 3, from noon to 1 p.m. at Rollins Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin immediately following visitation at 1 p.m. with Pastor Scott Byard officiating. Burial will follow in Bean Cemetery, Prichard, W.Va. Her presence here on earth will be deeply missed, but her memory will remain with us all forever. We take comfort in knowing that she rests comfortably in the arms of the Lord.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- New River Gorge's no-fee campgrounds a rarity among national parks
- David Michael Scites
- Police roundup: Three charged in Ohio prostitution operation
- Handlogten enters transfer portal
- David William Moehling
- Marshall hires Stephens as women's basketball coach
- Stephen Christian Carson
- PEIA finance board opts for straight premium increase
- Woman convicted in husband’s murder asks judge to change plea deal
- Police roundup: Huntington man arrested after high-speed pursuit
Collections
- Photos: Marshall football conducts first 2023 spring practice
- Photos: Paws in the Park Easter Egg Hunt
- Photos: Huntington vs. Cabell Midland, baseball
- Photos: Kane Brown, Dustin Lynch and Locash perform at Mountain Health Arena
- Photos: College of Health Professions Research Day
- Photos: Girls softball, Wayne High School vs. Huntington
- Photos: Marshall University conducts 2023 HerdCon
- Photos: Hurricane vs. Spring Valley, baseball
- Photos: Skeffington's prepares to celebrate 50 years in business
- Photos: Marshall softball defeats NKU, 13-1