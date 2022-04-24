BARBARA D. FULLERTON WOOD, 84, passed peacefully in the morning of Jan. 30, 2022, at the Abounding Love board and care facility in Moreno Valley, Calif., where she had lived since 2019. She was born Jan 30, 1938, to Gretchen Baker Fullerton and Robert B. Fullerton Sr. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Robert B. Fullerton Jr., and Donald E. Fullerton, and her husband. Barbara lived in Huntington, W.Va., graduated Huntington High in 1956, and was where she studied and became a Registered Nurse. She received her B.S. in Public Health Nursing from Vanderbilt University and moved to California in the early 1960s to further her career. Barbara was married to Harold Wood and bore a son, Robert. She and Harold eventually settled in Upland, Calif., where she worked for the American Red Cross and eventually The Webb Schools of California. She was very active in the Cub Scout program in her area, developing various programs including a summer camp program for the local Council. In her spare time, Barbara enjoyed camping and fishing often taking camping trips with friends across the Southwest.
Funeral services will be on April 30, 2022, at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, at the Central Community Christian Fellowship Church, 5623 Arlington, Riverside CA 92504 and will be broadcast via livestream at https://www.facebook.com/CCCF2018/ on April 30, 2022, at 10 a.m. Pacific Time.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
DONNA JUNE CART, 82, of Milton, passed away April 20, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospi…
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.