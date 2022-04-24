BARBARA D. FULLERTON WOOD, 84, passed peacefully in the morning of Jan. 30, 2022, at the Abounding Love board and care facility in Moreno Valley, Calif., where she had lived since 2019. She was born Jan 30, 1938, to Gretchen Baker Fullerton and Robert B. Fullerton Sr. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Robert B. Fullerton Jr., and Donald E. Fullerton, and her husband. Barbara lived in Huntington, W.Va., graduated Huntington High in 1956, and was where she studied and became a Registered Nurse. She received her B.S. in Public Health Nursing from Vanderbilt University and moved to California in the early 1960s to further her career. Barbara was married to Harold Wood and bore a son, Robert. She and Harold eventually settled in Upland, Calif., where she worked for the American Red Cross and eventually The Webb Schools of California. She was very active in the Cub Scout program in her area, developing various programs including a summer camp program for the local Council. In her spare time, Barbara enjoyed camping and fishing often taking camping trips with friends across the Southwest. 

Funeral services will be on April 30, 2022, at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, at the Central Community Christian Fellowship Church, 5623 Arlington, Riverside CA 92504 and will be broadcast via livestream at https://www.facebook.com/CCCF2018/ on April 30, 2022, at 10 a.m. Pacific Time.

Messages and online condolences may be offered at https://obituaries.tridentsociety.com/obituaries/rancho-mirage-ca/barbara-wood-10580928 

Barbara is survived by her only child, L. Robert Wood.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you