BARBARA ELLEN BELL began her earthly voyage on October 7, 1938, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Huntington, WV. Her proud parents were Arvil Reed Bell and Vivian Davis Bell.
When she was 4 years old, she was blessed with a brother, Vernon Reed Bell. Her favorite playmates were her cousins from the Bell and Davis families. There were so many of them! Most of her cousins lived nearby in Hurricane or Milton, WV. She managed to keep in touch with most of her cousins throughout her life, especially at family reunions.
Barbara found school to be a refreshing learning experience. She loved to read and absorbed a wealth of knowledge from the books she read. Her brother remembered a technique she frequently used to broaden her knowledge of the English language. She would copy words from Webster’s Dictionary on one side of index cards and write their meaning on the other side of the cards. She spent endless hours studying the index cards. Barbara graduated from Huntington High School in 1956, where she was a member of Youth for Christ and the National Honor Society.
At an early age, she decided to strive to be the best at whatever she did. She was baptized at the age of 10. She faithfully attended church and never swayed from being a Christian. She attended church camp during many summers and developed friendships that lasted a lifetime. She became a member of the Staunton Street Apostolic Church, where she sang in the choir and taught a Sunday school class with 5- to 7-year-olds. She became a member of Christ Temple Church, Huntington, in 2013.
Following her graduation from high school, Barbara began working at AT&T as a telephone operator. While attending MU, she continued working at AT&T so she could pay her tuition at Marshall. She also purchased a luscious burgundy red 1952 Studebaker. She found the classes challenging and graduated Magna Cum Laude in 1965 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Medical Technology. She became employed as a Medical Technologist at Cabell Huntington Hospital.
She continued her education at MU while working at Cabell Huntington Hospital. She acquired a Master’s Degree and served as the Department Manager of Clinical Chemistry at Cabell Huntington Hospital, where she was employed for almost 20 years.
Barbara was also employed by MU and taught chemistry to 4th-year MU students. She also served as the local President and V. President of the American Clinical Chemistry Society. After resigning from Cabell Huntington Hospital, she acquired a supervisory position at BASF. She maintained a supervisory position for more than 8 years and frequently traveled by BASF’s private jet to Holland, Michigan, as a representative of Huntington’s BASF facility.
BASF became her final place of employment. She decided to enjoy the rest of her life as a retiree. Barbara became a second mom to her niece and nephew, Ronda and Randall Bell. When Randall and Ronda had sleepovers at her home, she always enjoyed treating them to hot dogs at the Frostop Drive-In. She taught both of them to swim. She taught Randall to ski at Canaan Valley. She attended Ronda’s dancing recitals and Randall’s piano recitals. She took Randall on many excursions including Cass Scenic RR and a Reds baseball game. She served as a chaperon on several of Ronda’s field trips with her Girl Scout troop, including a trip to Shaker Village, KY, and a visit to the WV State Fair in Lewisburg, WV. Barbara, her sister-in-law Phyllis, along with Randall and Ronda, traveled for several weeks during many summers to national and state parks. They camped at Mount Rushmore, where the night temperatures were near freezing, stayed in the Old Faithful Lodge at Yellowstone, rode the rapids at the Grand Canyon, visited the Knoxville World’s Fair, where they watched a robot painting, and they rode almost every ride at Disney World several times.
Cemeteries and courthouses in Virginia and Northern North Carolina were regular stopping points when traveling with Barbara. Barbara was always searching for ancestors to add to the family tree of her grandfather, Emelus Paul Bell. The Bell Family had a yearly summer reunion in Hurricane, WV, where names of newly found ancestors were added to the family ancestry tree. Barbara was in charge of writing a newsletter to share at each reunion. Relatives from near and far sent Barbara information and photos to include in the yearly newsletter. Barbara traveled to Scotland to hopefully complete the final puzzle piece of her ancestry chart, which was to culminate with one of two brothers from the 1600s. Due to the loss of so many historical records, she was unable to truthfully determine which brother was the authentic great-great-great-great … grandfather. The Bell reunions and newsletters have ceased due to the age and passing of so many loved ones, but the ancestry chart she compiled is on file at Marshall University.
After retiring from BASF, Barbara became a volunteer at the Ronald McDonald House of Huntington for almost 20 years. She also served as a volunteer for Cabell Huntington Hospital’s Senior Wise Program. She volunteered as a local board member for the AARP Silver Haired Legislature and also volunteered to help 1st-grade students at several nearby schools.
How blessed she was to be able to travel to almost all of the 50 states of the USA. She toured many countries outside the United States. She traveled to Egypt, where she visited the pyramids in Cairo and rode a gigantic camel. In the Holy Land she visited Bethlehem, the birthplace of Jesus, and the Jordan River. She also traveled to Hong Kong and visited the Great Wall of China. In Athens she visited the Acropolis.
Barbara moved to Woodlands Retirement Community in 2014, where she enjoyed their delicious food and the friendliness of the staff and residents. In 2016, she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease. How devastating to become a victim of such a degrading disease. Barbara Ellen Bell was serenaded by angels on Nov. 24, 2021, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, when her earthly voyage ended. She donated her earthly body to Marshall University Human Gift Registry.
Marshall University Human Gift Registry will be organizing a virtual tribute soon to their 2021-22 donors. Barbara will be included in this virtual tribute.
“Those we love never leave us. There are things that death cannot touch.” — J. Thorne.