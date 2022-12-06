MRS. BARBARA G. JOHNSON, 71, of Westlake, Ohio, formerly Cross Lanes, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022. She was born October 17, 1951, in West Hamlin, W.Va., daughter of the late Roy and Willa M. Triplett. Barbara was the devoted wife of 50 years to the late Dan L. Johnson. She considered Dan her life partner and best friend. She was the beloved mother to her children and a beloved "Gigi" to her grandchildren. Barbara was always heard to say that her children were her greatest accomplishment. She was proud to watch her grandchildren in everything they did. Barbara fought a long battle through breast cancer with grace and resilience. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Dr. Rachel E. Johnson and David Bodman of Westlake, Ohio; son and daughter-in-law Justin and Genevieve Johnson of Poca, W.Va.; grandchildren MacKynzie, Bristol, and Alexander Johnson and Luke and Lily Bodman. Barbara had several brothers and sisters. She was preceded in death by Bobby Triplett, Edward Triplett (Ruth), Lewis Triplett, Janice Walker (Harold) and is survived by Mark Triplett (Beverly), Brenda Kay Touchon (Robert), and Mamie Adkins (James). She was the dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. She will be deeply missed and forever in the hearts of those who knew her. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be private. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
