BARBARA GAIL FORTNER, 66, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away November 15, 2022. She was proceeded in death by her husband, Charles Fortner, and daughter, Sherry Bailey. She is survived by her daughter, Kelly Tucker of Ona, W.Va. Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at noon at the Reger Funeral Chapel by Pastor Dale Barnett. Friends may call on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 from 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
