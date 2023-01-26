BARBARA GALE MARCUM PAULEY, 87, of Huntington, W.Va., after an extended illness, is enjoying the amazement of full citizenship in heaven in the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ as of January 24, 2023.
Barbara, seventh of ten children of John S. and Lorena V. Parsley Marcum, was born in Crum, W.Va., on December 27,1935. For a short time, her family resided in Columbus, Ohio, but settled permanently in Huntington, W.Va., in 1941. A conscientious daughter and sister, she devoted herself to the care of her family while her mother worked as a traveling saleswoman, yet applied herself to her studies, graduating from Huntington High School in 1957, a life-long learner with a curious mind. Wooed by a handsome, and very persistent college student, she married her life-long love, Lawrence L. Pauley, in November 1954. After sixty-three years together, she still held him dear beyond his passing in 2017.
To the best of her ability, she whole-heartedly applied herself as a homemaker and wife. With an aptitude in math, she managed home finances with the skill of an accountant, engendering admiration from her husband. She had a heart for helping others in need; was a voracious reader; avid gardener; enjoyed nature, walking, and dogs (especially her German shepherd mix, Trixie).
Barbara was a meticulous and skilled seamstress, made many of her children's clothes, and co-owned a successful drapery business with her mother. She expressed her artistic nature through quilting, knitting, crocheting and created unique ornaments and crafts as a homeroom mother.
As a child, she expressed her faith in Jesus Christ and was baptized at Open Door Baptist Church on Madison Avenue, Huntington, W.Va. In obedience to the Lord, she studied her Bible, raised her children, embraced high moral standards, and lovingly cared for neighbors, especially the elderly. Her clear, strong soprano voice rang out the high notes in the church choir. To her last days, she loved singing hymns and making up her own sweet, spontaneous songs.
She is survived by daughters Deborah Carol Pauley Justice, Susan Diane Pauley Blake (Max E. II), and Alicia Denise Pauley Beal (John), with nine grandchildren: Aaron Justice, Derek Justice (Megan), Patrick Justice (Gloria), Megan Grim, Drew Blake (Mallory), Catherine Beal, Elias Beal, John Adam Beal, and Nathaniel Beal. She was blessed with nine great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by sisters D. Catherine Meade, Evelyn C. Lawrence and A. Lucille Spandau, along with brothers William J. Marcum, Glenn S. Marcum, O. David Marcum, and S. Bruce Marcum. She is survived by sisters Virginia B. Daloia and Rita K. Hereford, and many dearly loved relatives and friends.
Funeral service: January 28, 2023, 1 p.m. at Chapman's Mortuary, Rev. Greg Creasy officiating. Burial to follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation: Friday, January 27, 2023, 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, January 28 from 12:30 to 1 p.m. at Chapman's Mortuary, 2851 3rd Ave., Huntington, WV. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
ANNA M. ARCHER, 45 of Huntington, wife of Robert Archer, died Jan. 21 at home. There will be…
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.