BARBARA GALE MARCUM PAULEY, 87, of Huntington, W.Va., after an extended illness, is enjoying the amazement of full citizenship in heaven in the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ as of January 24, 2023.

Barbara, seventh of ten children of John S. and Lorena V. Parsley Marcum, was born in Crum, W.Va., on December 27,1935. For a short time, her family resided in Columbus, Ohio, but settled permanently in Huntington, W.Va., in 1941. A conscientious daughter and sister, she devoted herself to the care of her family while her mother worked as a traveling saleswoman, yet applied herself to her studies, graduating from Huntington High School in 1957, a life-long learner with a curious mind. Wooed by a handsome, and very persistent college student, she married her life-long love, Lawrence L. Pauley, in November 1954. After sixty-three years together, she still held him dear beyond his passing in 2017.

