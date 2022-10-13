Barbara Helen Hancock
BARBARA HELEN HANCOCK stepped into her heavenly home on October 9, 2022. She was reunited with her husband of 68 years and looked into the face of her beloved Savior, Jesus Christ.

She was a treasured mother, wife and grandmother. She was a talented seamstress, an excellent homemaker and the oldest member of the Beverly Hills Garden Club.

