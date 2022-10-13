BARBARA HELEN HANCOCK stepped into her heavenly home on October 9, 2022. She was reunited with her husband of 68 years and looked into the face of her beloved Savior, Jesus Christ.
She was a treasured mother, wife and grandmother. She was a talented seamstress, an excellent homemaker and the oldest member of the Beverly Hills Garden Club.
Barbara is survived by her daughter Tammy and her husband Joseph Laing. Barbara has two grandchildren, Joseph William and Hannah and her husband Kyle. She was so proud of her great grandchildren Easton, Henrik and baby Finnegan.
The family will have a funeral service with entombment following in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. She will be forever missed until we meet again in heaven.
Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022, at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
