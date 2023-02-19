BARBARA JEAN HECK ROBERTSON, of Ceredo, W.Va., entered the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 15, 2023. She was the widow of James Michael Robertson. Barbara was born on June 3, 1947 the daughter of the late Charles and Frances Heck. Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, February 20, 2023 at 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Kenova by Pastor David Akers. Burial will follow at Dock's Creek Cemetery, Kenova, W.Va. Barbara was a devoted homemaker who loved having family together and creating special memories for her grandchildren. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Kenova, were she served faithfully in the nursery for many years. She is dearly loved and is survived by her three daughters and sons in law: Jamie Nicholson (Daniel), Renee White (Tracy) and Jeramie Wells (Kirk); grandchildren: Jessica Mays (Chadd), Jonathan Nicholson (Lacey) and Maddie Nicholson, Kennedy Zeiher (Reed) and Shelton White, Samantha, Luke, Matthew, Elizabeth and McKenna Wells. Friends may call from noon until service time Monday at the First Baptist Church of Kenova. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
