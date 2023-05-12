Funeral service for BARBARA JEAN KENNEDY of Hurricane, W.Va., will be at 2p.m. May 13 at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 1930 Winchester Ave., Ashland. Burial will follow in Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

